Police, Protesters Clash at University in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China – Clashes broke out in Hong Kong between police forces and protesters at the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in the north of the semi-autonomous Chinese city. On Sunday, police fired tear gas to disperse PolyU students lighting fires on the campus and blocking the nearby entrance to the crucial Cross Harbour Tunnel.

The entrance connects the northern Kowloon district to the other parts of Hong Kong. The protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the security forces, Asia News reported. The PolyU has become a flashpoint in the city, rocked by a week of intensified violence and chaos. A message posted on the university’s Facebook page urged demonstrators to leave the campus immediately.