Nuclear Fortress: Russia Begins Base Modernization of Pacific Submarines

MOSCOW – Russian strategic port located at the eastern end of the country on the Kamchatka peninsula and home to the most valuable Russian strategic submarines will have its facilities renewed.

Vilyuchinsk is a small town in the Kamchatka region of the Russian Far East and is located 20 km from the capital of the region, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The location of both cities was strategically chosen because they are in a bay that can protect ships from the raging winds of the Pacific Ocean.

From a military standpoint, Vilyuchinsk has the advantage of providing direct access to the deep waters of the ocean, making it an ideal place to host Russian Navy submarines. That is why this was the point chosen for the creation of a large submarine construction and maintenance center in the 1970s.

The Russian base, which is home to Russia’s strategic Pacific Fleet submarines, is currently being completely renovated to make it more efficient and enhance its defense capabilities.

The renovation is not unlike that of the Novorossiysk port, located on the Black Sea, at the opposite end of the vast Russian territory. The massive project began in 2005 and includes two breakwaters measuring 850 and 1,400 meters respectively, numerous quays and a small specialized submarine cove.

Novorossiysk’s breakwaters, for example, are gigantic structures that extend over 50 meters below sea level, protecting ships from storms and possible sabotage. The structures also enable all refueling, rearmament and maintenance operations of warships.

According to the Izvestia newspaper, the structures being built in Kamchatka are in the same vein. In the first phase there is a breakwater and a pier. The modernization will allow the port to accommodate future Borei-A-class strategic submarines, two of which should be part of the Pacific Fleet. The port will also be capable of receiving Yasen-class attack submarines and other valuable assets of the Russian Navy.