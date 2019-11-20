Moscow, Ankara Agree on Turkish Forces’ Withdrawal from Tal Tamr in Syria

DAMASCUS – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed that Turkey and Syria have agreed on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Tal Tamr in Hasaka and the international M4 road. An SDF commander, who called for anonymity, told the Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper that the agreement took the initiative from Washington on regions where the Syrian army is deployed.

Based on the agreement, all sides should leave Tal Tamr in a way that the Turkish army and affiliated militants will leave the region towards Ras al-Ein and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will be stationed near the village of al-Soudeh between Tal Tamr and Ras al-Ein to pave the ground for the Syrian army’s control over the region.

The Kurdish source said that the agreement will be implemented within two days after stopping clashes near Tal Tamar based on which the Turkish forces should leave the villages under their control in northern Tal Tamr.

Earlier this month, the Syrian Army reinforced its military positions in the northern and northeastern countryside of Hasaka, including Tal Tamr, in order to confront any possible aggression by Turkish occupying forces and also to protect locals from the attacks by Ankara troops.

In Tal Tamr, the army units fortified their military positions to confront Turkish Army attacks as other army units boosted their positions in an area extending 60 kilometers from the village of al-Aghibish (west of Tal Tamr) to al-Wasitah village south of Aliyah silos.

The Syrian Arab Army units strengthened their positions in Um al-Kaif village, which is northwest of Tal Tamr and Khashm Zarkan village, which is north of the town, as well as in the village of Mjeibert Zarkan in the northeastern part on the Tal Tamr-Qamishli Road, along with field sources in the northern and northeastern part of Tal Tamr, Arab-language media outlets stated.