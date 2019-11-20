Morales: Mesa, Camacho and Áñez fear that I will return to pacify Bolivia

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales, through Twitter, said Monday that organizers of the “coup d’état” are trying to blame him for something they are responsible for: the 24 deaths in the protests in Bolivia.

In the tweet, Morales mentioned the names of Carlos Mesa, former Bolivian president Luis Fernando Camacho, a Bolivian politician who was one of the main drivers of the protests, and Jeanine Áñez, a senator who declared herself interim president of Bolivia.

Carlos de Mesa, cómplice del golpe junto a Camacho, intenta culparnos por las 24 muertes causadas por su "presidenta" autonombrada en 5 días. Fue él quién inició la convulsión al llamar a movilizaciones que incendiaron casas y tribunales electorales después de perder la elección — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 18, 2019

“Carlos de Mesa, complicit in the Camacho coup, tries to blame us for the 24 deaths caused by his self-proclaimed “president” in five days. It was he who initiated the upheaval by instigating mobilizations that set fire to houses and electoral courts after losing the election,” he said.

Evo Morales was silent and retorted the publication of a new video by Carlos Mesa, where the former presidential candidate is trying to hold Evo Morales responsible for the violence that has been going on in Bolivia lately. In addition, Mesa suggests that the former Bolivian leader “vacated his post when he accepted political asylum” in Mexico, which is why, according to the politician, “a meeting of the Assembly is not necessary to consider the resignation [of Morales].”

El coautor del golpe que atentó contra nuestra vida, miente y dice que dejé vacante la presidencia. El asilo por político no es incompatible con el ejercicio del cargo. Mesa, Camacho y Áñez tienen miedo de que vuelva para pacificar el país porque quieren escarmentar al pueblo — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 18, 2019

“The co-author of the coup that has attacked our lives lies and says that I left the presidency vacant. Political asylum is not incompatible with the exercise of office. Mesa, Camacho and Áñez are afraid that I will return to pacify the country because they want to punish the people,” he said.

Repression in Bolivia

This Sunday, Morales also denounced that the “24 deaths in five days” are “crimes against humanity that should not go unpunished”. In this context, Evo Morales demanded “the interim government of Áñez, Mesa and Camacho to identify the intellectual and material authors” of these deaths.

On November 15, the former president asked the Bolivian Armed Forces and Police to “stop the massacre” in the Andean country after five deaths were reported during a crackdown on a protest against the interim government.

Pedimos a las FFAA y a la Policía Boliviana que paren la masacre. El uniforme de las instituciones de la Patria no puede mancharse con la sangre de nuestro pueblo. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 15, 2019

“We ask that the Armed Forces and Police Bolivian stop the massacre. The uniform of the institutions of the Fatherland cannot be stained with the blood of our people,” he said.

Evo Morales resigned his post on November 10 on the demand of the Bolivian Armed Forces, which has faced a wave of major protests and violence since the contested October 20 elections, which Morales won for 13 years.