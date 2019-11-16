MAJOR: US border agent opens fire on Russian citizen

PHOENIX – A US Border Patrol agent shot a Russian citizen in the state of Arizona as he was allegedly trying to cross the border.

“On Thursday, November 14, 2019, a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent discharged his service-issued firearm in an incident near Lukeville, Arizona,” the Customs and Security Protection statement said from the US borders this Friday.

“The subject, a citizen of Russia, was transported via helicopter to a Phoenix area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The subject remains in the hospital at this time. The responding Border Patrol agent was not seriously injured in the encounter,” the statement added.

The border agency reported that the border patrol agent reacted to a single guy suspected of illegally crossing the border.

“As the agent attempted to arrest the subject, a physical altercation ensued, and the agent discharged his firearm, striking the subject,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the US government plans to expand DNA collection of immigrants crossing the US border, as well as include the information in a large criminal database operated by the FBI.

The move would have nothing to do with the rapid DNA testing of families crossing the US-Mexico border to detect immigrants impersonating parents of children. There is still no information on the objectives of the new collection, nor would it be done on children alone and asylum seekers.

Two senior officials of the Security Department, who spoke on condition of anonymity, anticipated the news on Wednesday for journalists, according to published the AP agency. Officials further explained that the Justice Department is drafting new rules and details are being discussed in a working group.

It is not yet known when the new measure would be applied. The initial collection began after an increase in the number of people trying to cross the border, mainly families from Central American countries, such as Honduras and Guatemala.