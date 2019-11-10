MAJOR: Turkey-Affiliated Forces, Terrorists Clash with Syrian Army in Hasaka

Hasaka, Syria – The Turkish Army and Ankara-affiliated terrorists resumed attacks on the Syrian army and the Kurdish militia in several regions in Hasaka province. The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the attacks targeted the village of Tal Sho’air between Tal Tamar and Abu Ra’asin in Hasaka, adding that the Turkish army also supported the offensive with heavy artillery fire, wounding several people.

It also reported that the Turkish drones bombed several regions between Tal Tamar and Ra’s al-Ein in Hasaka on Friday. Meanwhile, the SOHR reported that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian army regained control of the village of Um Sha’eifeh from the Turkey-backed militants on Friday night.

Also, the Arabic-language service of the SANA news agency reported that the Syrian army has engaged in clashes with the Turkish forces at around midday today, adding that the two sides exchanged fire with heavy and semi-heavy weapons.

Meantime, the Arabic-language Qasiyoun news website reported that the Turkey-backed militants started attacks on the villages of al-Davoudiyeh, al-Qasemiyeh and al-Arisheh in Hasaka, adding that they engaged in clashes with the SDF forces in al-Arisheh and several other points in Abu Rasin region.

Late last week, the Syrian Army continued to reinforce its military positions in the northern and northeastern countryside of Hasaka, including Tal Tamr, in order to confront any possible aggression by Turkish occupying forces and also to protect locals from the attacks by Ankara troops.

In Tal Tamr, the army units are working to fortify their military positions to confront Turkish Army attacks as other army units boosted their positions in an area extending 60 kilometers from al-Aghibish village (West of Tal Tamr) to al-Wasitah village South of Aliyah silos.

The Syrian Army units strengthened their positions in Um al-Kaif village Northwest of Tal Tamr and Khashm Zarkan village North of the town and Mjeibert Zarkan village in the northeastern part on the Tal Tamr-Qamishli Road, field sources in the northern and northeastern part of Tal Tamr were quoted as saying by the Arab-language media outlets.

Last Tuesday, the Syrian army took back control of a key oil field in Hasaka province in the northeastern parts of the country. The Arabic-language Radio Sham FM reported that the army had continued to advance in northeastern Syria and entered al-Ramilan region in Hasaka to take control of its oil field.

According to the report, the army soldiers have already gained back control of Molla Abbas oil field which is a part of the giant al-Ramilan oil field. The report added that the Syrian army troops were deployed in northern Qamishli near the borders with Turkey on Tuesday.