MAJOR: Syrian Army Regains Control of Giant Oil Field in Hasaka

Hasaka, Syria – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) took back control of a key oil field in the Province of Hasaka in the northeastern part of the country. The Arabic-language Radio Sham FM reported on Tuesday night that the Syrian Arab Army has continued to advance in northeastern Syria and entered the al-Ramilan region in Hasaka to take control of its oil field.

According to the report, the army soldiers have already gained back control of the Molla Abbas oil field which is a part of the giant al-Ramilan oil field. The report added that the Syrian Army troops were deployed in northern Qamishli near the borders with Turkey on Tuesday.

Late last week, the Syrian Army continued to reinforce its military positions in the northern and northeastern countryside of the Hasaka Province, including Tal Tamr, in order to confront any possible aggression by Turkish occupying forces and also to protect locals from the attacks by Turkish troops and their allies.

In Tal Tamr, the Syrian Army units are working to fortify their military positions to confront Turkish Army attacks as other army units boosted their positions in an area extending 60 kilometers from al-Aghibish village (West of Tal Tamr) to al-Wasitah village South of Aliyah silos.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units strengthened their positions in Um al-Kaif village northwest of Tal Tamr and Khashm Zarkan village north of the town and Mjeibert Zarkan village in the northeastern part on the Tal Tamr-Qamishli Road, field sources in the northern and northeastern part of Tal Tamr were quoted as saying by the Arab-language media outlets.