MAJOR: Relations Between Turkey and US Sour as Negotiations Over S-400s and F-35 Fail (VIDEO)

By Drago Bosnic
ANKARA/WASHINGTON, D.C. -As Trump made comments on how “they looked pale and failed to find an answer to the main question” regarding the speeches of the first two witnesses at the impeachment hearings, spokesperson of the White House said a little earlier that the president didn’t actually watch the broadcast but “worked hard” trying to reach an agreement with Erdogan as to what Turkey should do with the S-400s purchased from Russia.

Trump decided not to support the negotiations, probably because he failed to come to an agreement with the Turkish leader. The leaders decided to form a commission, which they would entrust with the search for a viable solution. While Turkey insists that the S-400 purchase from Russia is an internal matter, the US considers that the purchase undermines NATO and allegedly “jeopardizes” the troubled F-35 program, from which Turkey was expelled earlier, precisely due to the S-400 purchase.

