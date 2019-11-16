MAJOR: Pakistan violates Greek and Cypriot airspace AGAIN!

KASTELORIZO – The Pakistani naval surveillance aircraft that had violated on Tuesday (12/11) the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) returned yesterday to the Greek island of Kastelorizo, despite intense protests from Athens.

Despite the fact that the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a protest rally and even in a very strict style to the Pakistani chief for two consecutive days since the P-3C Orion aircraft violated Greek airspace on Tuesday, the Pakistani Navy again violated FIR calculates Greece.

Specifically, it flew east of Kastelorizo, then south and then turned east in violation of the Nicosia (Cyprus) FIR.

After staying there for a while, the Pakistani jet returned to Turkish airspace following the original course in reverse.

The Pakistani P-3 flew with 14 Turkish fighter jets, 3 CN-235 Turkish Navy aircraft and 3 helicopters to the FIR Athens without submitting a flight plan.

These aircraft reported 21 infringements of air traffic rules.

Of course… the Turkish fighters also recorded 22 violations of the National Airspace (so as not to forget) while in 4 cases they engaged in fierce show of force with the Greek fighter jets.

Recall that the day started off badly with a Kastellorizo ​​overtake at 10:52 by two Turkish F-16s flying over the Greek island at 28,000 feet.

It is worth noting that last year the Turkish fighter jets made 47 flight overs while in 2019 they had reached 76.

All this during the exercise “Doğu Akdeniz-19” (Eastern Mediterranean) which is INVITEX type and Greece participates with the frigate Adria, which it has not withdrawn!

It also includes Turkey, which is also the host, Pakistan with surface units and aircraft, Canada, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Spain and Greece.

So, in order to understand the magnitude of the Greek defeat and passivity, we take part in an exercise organized by Turkey, in which the National Airspace is violated and Greece does not withdraw the naval unit that has sent there by the weak Athenian administration.