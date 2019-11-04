MAJOR: NATO begins military exercises near the Russian border

VILNIUS – NATO began the Iron Wolf 2019-II exercises in Lithuania, a Baltic country located near Russia. About 4,000 military personnel from 11 alliance countries will participate in the maneuvers, which will focus on the use of armored vehicles.

The exercises will involve about 1,000 military equipment, such as tanks, other armored vehicles and artillery pieces.

Previously, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that he sees no reason for neighboring countries, such as Belarus, to worry about holding the exercises.

Belarusian Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov announced that Minsk will take steps to respond to the mobilization of US tanks in Lithuania, with which it borders.

In addition, the Belarusian minister also announced measures regarding the Defender Europe exercises, which should be carried out by NATO in Lithuania in 2020.

These latest maneuvers are intended to test the ability of the US Army to mobilize rapidly on European territory.

The training, scheduled for the first half of 2020, will be the largest mobilization of US ground troops in the so-called Old World in the last 25 years.

The main phase of the maneuvers of the Iron Wolf 2019-1 exercises will take place until November 18th, and the return of combat vehicles and other weapons to their bases will take place between November 18th and 22nd.

From September 23 to 26, Russian military personnel conducted an inspection of an area of ​​Latvia during the Silver Arrow 2019 exercises of NATO.

According to the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, Russian inspectors visited training areas, received instructions on military units stationed in the area and military activities, including ground troop exercises from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Montenegro, Slovenia. , Albania, Spain, Italy, and Canada.

Russia inspected in the neighboring country a designated area of ​​approximately 16,000 square kilometers. Between the 24th and 27th, Russian technicians conducted a similar inspection on the territory of Denmark in Scandinavia.