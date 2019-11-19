MAJOR: Dozens Killed in Bolivia Since Political Crisis Began

LA PAZ – At least a few dozen people have been killed, while more than 700 more have been injured in clashes since the beginning of the foreign-instigated political crisis in Bolivia, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights informed on Saturday.

“In total, 23 people have been killed since the beginning of the political crisis, 715 have been injured,” the commission informed on Twitter, according to TASS.

A presidential election was held in Bolivia on October 20. The country’s Supreme Electoral Court declared that incumbent President Evo Morales had won the vote. His main rival, former President Carlos Mesa, stated that he did not recognize Morales’ victory.

After the results of the election had been announced, protests and strikes erupted across the South American country. Morales declared a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to stage a coup.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation, branding the recent developments as a coup d’·tat. He stepped down following the demands of the country’s armed forces, opposition and trade unions. The protests in the country continued even after Morales’ resignation.

On November 12, Morales arrived in Mexico, accepting an offer of political asylum. Meanwhile, the second vice president of Bolivia’s Senate, Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president. The country’s Constitutional Court confirmed the legality of the transfer of power.

To make matters worse, the de facto and unelected president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, signed a decree that exempts all military personnel from being criminally responsible, even in the cases of murder, in the midst of demonstrations against the coup d’etat that ousted the democratically elected first Indigenous President of Bolivia, Evo Morales.

Effectively, Bolivian security forces have a license to kill the demonstrators now. Since the decree was signed last Thursday, it has inevitably caused controversy with demonstrators and social media users alike. And it very well should – it is a blatant U.S.-orchestrated coup against Morales who helped his country reduce unemployment, poverty and illiteracy by at least 50% from 2006 to 2018, and liberated his country from strangling neoliberal policies of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.