Loyal Army: Why did the presidential resignation in Bolivia not occur in Venezuela?

LA PAZ – Unlike the Venezuelan situation, the Bolivian army played an important role in the country’s current crisis by supporting the opposition of former president Evo Morales, a political scientist said.

The Bolivian Armed Forces on Sunday urged Morales to step down as president to ensure stability in the country. The resignation was announced shortly after.

“There is a significant difference [between Bolivia and Venezuela]. The Army continues its position of loyalty to Maduro in Venezuela, and in the case of Bolivia this did not happen. Obviously, the Army and the police played a decisive role in the Bolivian case, declaring its choose in favor of Morales’ opponent,” said Vladimir Davydov, director of the Latin American Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In the presidential elections of October 20, 2019, Morales won the first round , but his main rival, Carlos Mesa, did not recognize the results of the vote.

“Carlos Mesa is not a right-wing politician, but a rather moderate social democrat politician who has had experience of governing the country and apparently has not left a bad memory of himself,” added the expert.

Referee in Latin America

According to the analyst, the Army’s role as an institution and referee in Latin America is growing again.

“Events in Bolivia are unlikely to affect the mindset and political will of President [Venezuelan] Nicolás Maduro, who believes it is legitimate to defend positions that are associated with a broad movement that inherits Hugo Chávez’s policy. Events in Bolivia and Chile are examples of multidirectional action,” concluded the expert.

In recent weeks, protests in Bolivia have not ceased and reported fire and seizure of buildings. On November 10, a series of senior officials announced resignation due to threats and attacks on their families, and the government accepted the opposition vice president in the Senate.

The Bolivian military, which recently refused to act against protesters, has authorized the use of force against illegal armed groups amid increasing street violence.

Several countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Mexico, said Bolivia had suffered a coup d’état.