Life Is Slowly But Surely Returning to Normal in Syria (VIDEO)

DAMASCUS – On Saturday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria on the phone, where both countries are guarantors of the settlement process. The leaders of Russia and Turkey stressed the importance of coordinating actions in northeast Syria and confirmed their adherence to the principle of protecting the territorial integrity of Syria.

On Friday, the Russian Military Police and Turkish border guards conducted the third patrol on the Syrian-Turkish border. At the same time, US troops are “securing” Syrian oil in the eastern areas of the country. This clearly shows the real intention of the US and its allies in regards to Syria.

Meanwhile, life is finally getting back to normal in the liberated areas of the country. Damascus, Aleppo, Latakia and Homs are the most striking examples. Although the situation is far from perfect and it will take some time before the tourists start coming to the country, at least there is hope for a better future.