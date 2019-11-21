LAUGHABLE: An Attempt to Damage Russian-Serbian Relations Fails Miserably (VIDEO)

MOSCOW/BELGRADE – The video in which a “Russian intelligence officer” allegedly hands over money to his Serbian counterpart, stirring a “scandal”, turned out to be several years old. In addition, as the Serbian daily Politika reported, a person alleged to be a Serbian official with the rank of an intelligence officer is not a member of Serbian security structures.

In other words, it’s most likely a civilian trading business data. Earlier, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the Military Security Agency (VBA) is dealing with a possible “espionage affair” in which “Russian spies recruit Serbian agents” and will have more information on it later during that day.