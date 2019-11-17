Kosovo 2.0? Albanians mass purchase property in Balkan countries to create Greater Albania

It is estimated that in the last five years alone, more than 11,000 Albanians from Kosovo and Metohija have immigrated to southern Serbia. The massive purchase of Serb homes and land by Serbs began as early as 2010. Albanians mostly buy property in Serb villages along the administrative line with Kosovo and Metohija.

The Bujanovac municipality in recent months has been reminiscent of a large construction site. Buildings are sprouting like mushrooms, and mostly no one lives in the new apartments. The squares are sold at unrealistically high prices, around 700 euros per square meter, and the apartments are bought exclusively by Albanians.

Is this an attempt by the Albanians to “silently occupy” like with the “Kosovo scenario”?

Dream of “Greater Albania”

Dr. Jelena Vukoicic said that the mass migration of Albanians to Kosovo and Metohija also began to prepare the ground for everything that happened to us later.

“They virtually” conquered “Kosovo and Herzegovina in a very short period of time during the SFRY. It is clear that Albanians have a strategy of settling the areas they consider their own and thus affirm the idea of ​​the so-called ‘Greater Albania’, which is their long-term plan,” she explained.

She warns that in this case one has to be very cautious, especially since Albanians in the diaspora have huge amounts of money, and this money largely ends up realizing the idea of ​​Albanians in one country.

“It is dirty money, made from drug trafficking, and with that money they have lobbied, in large part, for recognition of Kosovo’s independence as well as American support. With that money, they buy land and real estate and thus squeeze Serbs out of those areas, making them stronger in number. This is also the case in southern Serbia, which is only one part of their project,” she explains.

She argues that special care should be taken when it comes to the municipality of Medvedja, where Albanians are not the majority, but have drawn it within their borders. She added that this process is not only taking place in Serbia.

They already have half of Skopje

“This is also happening in North Macedonia, where Albanians have taken half of Skopje, and we see similar things happening in Montenegro. They do it wherever they are in numbers and where they feel they need to conquer territory. We should not wake up at some point and realize that we are surrounded by Albanians who have never lived in the area and then seek international support to take away another part of our territory,” she concludes.

Serbs from southern Serbia consider the Albanian ethnic minority to be displaced, and fear that some of the intentions for the sudden settlement of a large number of Albanians are being hidden.

A roundtable in 2017, dedicated to internal dialogue on Kosovo, stated that Albanians in the south and in central Serbia have been buying everything Serbian for the last 15 years. This trend is particularly prevalent in Bujanovac and Medvedja, and there are infinitely more voters in these municipalities than citizens, because of the thousands of fictitious Albanians who actually live in the diaspora.

Unrealistic prices

It is estimated that in the last five years alone, more than 11,000 Albanians from Kosovo and Metohija have immigrated to Nis, and the reason why Serbs sell property is cashless. On the other hand, the goal of the Albanians is to extend beyond the administrative line of Kosovo numerically. The massive purchase of Serb homes and land by Serbs began as early as 2010.

Albanians mostly buy land and houses in Serbian villages along the administrative line with Kosovo and Metohija, the area around Vranje, along the border with Bujanovac, but also the Toplica District, Prokuplje, Kursumlija, Blace… higher than the real price. However, there is no track record for the sale of property, so it is difficult to determine how many Albanians actually own property in this part of Serbia. The property is being purchased for them by Serbs from Kosovo, and a court has made a contract under which an Albanian allegedly lends the sum to a Serb, while it is precisely the real estate that guarantees his money.

The Serb “does not return the money on time” and thus the Albanian becomes the owner of the apartment without leaving a trace of the sale.

Another problem is that Albanians from Kosovo are still considered citizens of the state of Serbia, so they can freely buy real estate in Serbia.

Novi Pazar is also on the list of preferred locations for Albanians, but buyers there are mostly interested in large rural estates, away from the city, which is widely speculated to be for the Wahhabi movement. Newcomers in the area around Pazar are also very interested in buying property in Apatin, in Vojvodina, where, allegedly, a large number of salas and other properties have already been purchased.