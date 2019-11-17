KEDMI: Russia Spearheaded Efforts to Reunite Germany When West Preferred Occupation

MOSCOW – Nowadays, although the Federal Republic of Germany is a single entity (officially at least), there is still a clear border between former West Germany and East Germany. The only difference is that 30 years ago, it was clearly visible, with guard towers and border guards on both sides of the border.

However, now, the differences are visible in other ways. While East Germans were hoping to get a clear reunification, West Germans saw the events of 1990 as a triumphant annexation of the (former) East Germany. This feeling hasn’t withered away. Not even after 30 years.

