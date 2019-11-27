Iraqi MP: US, UAE, Kuwait Funding Iraqi Gov’t Overthrow Plans

BAGHDAD – A senior Iraqi legislator claimed that the UAE and Kuwait, supported by the US, have sent huge sums to their affiliates in Iraq in a bid to derail protest rallies in the country and overthrow its government.

“The Persian Gulf littoral states and the US have sent money to Iraq to support the organizers of the protest rallies,” Mohammad al-Baldawi, a representative of al-Fatah coalition in the Iraqi parliament, told the Arabic-language Baghdad al-Youm news website on Wednesday. “These countries are behind the operations to kill the activists and demonstrators and they aim to topple the Iraqi government,” he added.

Al-Baldawi noted that certain Persian Gulf Arab littoral states, spearheaded by the UAE and Kuwait, and supported by the US send huge amounts of money to the political figures and mercenaries in Iraq to shift the course of demonstrations towards their objectives through stirring chaos in the country.

In relevant remarks on Saturday, the leader of Iraq’s Asaib Ahl al-Haq group, which is part of the country’s Popular Mobilization Forces or Hashd al-Sha’abi, said Washington and Tel Aviv were members of “a third party” behind many deaths during the recent unrest.

Qais al-Khazali told Dijlah TV, an Amman-based Iraqi satellite television channel, that the committee set up to investigate the violence is merely an administrative body, and thus cannot identify the “third party” responsible for the killing of demonstrators.

He stressed that “Israel and US have a great role in the third party”. Khazali further said the probe into the deaths in Iraq should not be restricted to the question of who killed the protesters, but also examine who “eased” the way for the killers and who gave them orders.