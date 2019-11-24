Trending

Iran expects to receive $2 billion loan from Russia

By Paul Antonopoulos
TEHRAN – Iran wants to receive a $2 billion loan from Russia to implement various projects, potentially increasing Moscow’s investments in the country to $5 billion.

The information was confirmed on Saturday by Russian Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak.

“They actually placed orders on various government projects, budgets and loan … Approximately $2 billion, $5 billion from previous decisions taken into account. They say they were promised 5 [billion] in 2015,” said Novak in conversation with journalists.

The minister, who is also co-chair of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, specified that the funds will be earmarked for the construction of thermoelectric and hydroelectric plants, railways and subways.

This week Novak held a meeting with his Iranian colleague Reza Ardakanian to discuss the issue. According to the Iranian media, when the minister visited Tehran in October 2015, Russia promised to provide Iran with $ 5 billion for joint infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Brazil is planning to define the business plan to complete the construction of the Angra 3 nuclear power plant with Russia’s participation, according to Rosatom (Russian State Nuclear Corporation).

“Currently, Brazilian colleagues are working to agree on a business model , how they will finish building Angra 3. They say they plan to solve the business model later this year. Then, in January, it will be a bid has been announced,” Rosatom Latin America President Ivan Dybov said.

Earlier, the head of Rosatom Overseas (part of the state-owned company Rosatom), Yevgeny Pakermanov, had told Sputnik that Russia was ready to consider, under certain conditions, its participation in completing the Angra 3 nuclear power plant.

Brazil and Russia have a cooperation treaty in the field of nuclear energy, signed in 1994. In 2017, Rosatom Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Brazilian companies Eletrobras and Eletronuclear on promoting collaboration.

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

