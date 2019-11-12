Erdogan’s Threats Finally Become Reality as Terrorists from US and EU are Being Repatriated

ANKARA – Turkey has repatriated one Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terrorist from the United States and this week will deport several more terrorists back to Germany, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.

“A US citizen Daesh terrorist has been repatriated after the completion of legal procedures,” Ismail Catakli, the interior ministry spokesman, told Anadolu news agency.

The deportation of a German Daesh terrorist is in progress, Catakli said, adding that a Danish Daesh terrorist would also be repatriated on Monday.

“So, a total of three foreign national terrorists will be deported from our country today,” he stated, noting that seven more German Daesh terrorists will also be deported on November 14.

The legal proceedings for the two Irish terrorists caught in Syria were about to end and they would also be repatriated soon, he added.

“Two more German terrorists who had been captured in Syria will be deported […] this week. In addition, the legal proceedings for the 11 French terrorists who had been captured on the Syrian territories are in progress,” Catakli said. “Turkey will extradite them no matter what,” he stressed.

Turkey’s interior minister on Saturday announced that Ankara would start extraditing captured Daesh terrorists on November 11 to their home countries.

The issue of the handling of Daesh members and their families detained in Syria – including foreign members of the terror group – has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin.

Ankara has stated that it will send Daesh members back to their countries, but several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized. Turkey has so far deported 7,500 Daesh members, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week, adding that there are currently 1,149 Daesh terrorists in Turkish prisons.

Since Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013, the Turkish state has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks that killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.