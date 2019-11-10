EPSTEIN, AL BAGHDADI AND THE POINT

Several alternative news sites I truly respect have recently run stories on (or re-posted) the FOX News interview of Dr. Michael Baden about the “homicide” of Jeffery Epstein. I was surprised and sorry to see that these highly esteemed colleagues had taken FOX and Baden at face value and seem to have missed the real story by a wide margin.

They seem to have overlooked the fact that this is a classic disinfo technique. The single most effective way to hide the truth is to get people to argue over two different interpretations of a story, both of which are lies . “Did Epstein commit suicide or was he murdered?” Neither. He is still alive.

Epstein is still alive, and using the facts that we do know, I can prove it. And I can prove that this FOX/Baden brouhaha is a lie, an intentional distraction and classic disinfo.

First, let’s stipulate the facts. Epstein was a pimp and blackmailer who ran a honey trap for Mossad and for the CIA/Deep State. He was able to get “kompromat” blackmail material on some of the most powerful people in the world; Presidents, Princes, billionaires, world famous celebrities. Bill Clinton, Trump, Bill Richardson, Dershowitz, Kevin Spacey, Woody Allen. “Randy Andy”. All these scumbags and well known deviants say they hung out with Epstein, flew on his “Lolita Express” private jet, joined him on his private “Orgy Island”, multiple times, yet say they not only never partook of forbidden fruits, but say they didn’t even know there were any on offer. Right. Sure.

And they only buy Playboy to read the articles, right?

Epstein “had” (or rather, has) a fortune estimated between “only” $500 million and a billion dollars. Eleven years ago he was convicted of procuring an underage girl for prostitution, and was given a sweetheart token sentence of 13 months with work release. After his release, he remained listed as a Level III (High Risk of Repeat Offense) sex offender. In 2019, unsurprisingly, he was arrested again on much more serious charges backed by much more evidence, more witnesses and testimony. He is not in prison now, and there will be no trial. All of these facts are well documented by multiple sources and beyond any reasonable grounds for dispute. Anyone who does want to dispute any of the above should read Epstein’s Wikipedia page, and all the footnotes first. Otherwise, let’s proceed agreeing that these are the facts.

How about facts plus intelligent deduction?!

So, who can believe that Epstein, an ex-convict Level III sex offender, with a vast fortune, connections to US and Israeli secret services, who had blackmail material on some of the most powerful people in the world, who could have been re-arrested at any time (and was) and who had more than a decade to prepare, was unable or unmotivated to create a multi-layered, infallible failsafe dead man’s switch by which if he was sent to prison, was murdered or even “committed suicide”, incriminating evidence of his client’s perversions and crimes would be immediately and irrevocably released world-wide? He had ample motive, means and opportunity to create such a life insurance policy. One would have to be credulous indeed to think that he did not. The chances of Epstein not having set up such a life insurance policy are as likely as him going skydiving without a parachute. And doing it for decades, and “somehow”, staying alive. He did set up such a life insurance policy so his clients could not kill him or let him get the prison sentence he so clearly deserved. Epstein is not in prison, there will be no trial, his accomplices and clients are still free and not being investigated. The blackmail material has not been released. These are facts. What more proof do you need?

Epstein knew that his clients could and would have him killed without hesitation if they considered him a threat. He also knew that anyone who could have had him murdered in a maximum security federal prison, who could have induced “sleep” in both of the prison guards that were supposed to specifically be watching Epstein, who could have moved assassins past every single guard between the front gate of the prison and Epstein’s cell, (and then back out) and caused “malfunctions” in all the security cameras in between, could also have facilitated the faking of his death and his escape.

Think about the actual logistics of murdering Epstein in prison compared to simply saying he was dead and rolling him right out the front door – it would be much easier, cheaper and safer to bribe a few guards, bring in fake EMT’s, and have Epstein rolled out on a gurney with his eyes closed than to infiltrate at least two assassins who would then need to murder Epstein in his cell, and then escape themselves. His clients in both parties of government and in the Deep State could certainly have done either, but the only thing they could not do was be sure that the dead man switch would not be activated if he did not escape. The only way he could be safe, and have been safe for decades was if he had such a switch in place. And the only way his powerful clients could protect themselves was to protect Epstein.

Again, it is beyond obvious and and beyond reasonable dispute that such kompromat files and the means to release them existed and were in place and ready to be released if Epstein was sentenced to prison, murdered or “committed suicide”. The fact that these files have not been released are, to any reasonable person at least, ample proof that Epstein has followed his guards’ exhortations to “Breathe, Epstein, breathe!” And he continues to do so…

“I may be a pimp and a pervert, but I do know how to protect my own ass!”

HOW DISINFO WORKS

The classic list of logical fallacies, are also a basic primer on disinfo techniques. Many of these techniques are at play in the Epstein case, and it pains me greatly to see their apparent effectiveness on such respected and exemplary alternative news sites as the ones I mentioned at the beginning of this article. For them to give credence to FOX or Michael Baden is a disservice to their readers and viewers, as well as to themselves. Since when was FOX “news” any more credible than CNN or MSNBC? Or ABC?! Did I miss something? Last time I checked, they were all professional propaganda outlets of which it can be truly said, “If their lips are moving, they are lying.

The same can be said of Baden, whose first and biggest claim to fame was to serve on the forensics panel of the House Select Committee on Assassinations in the 1970’s, a cover up of a coverup, and itself a classic example of disinfo. Baden himself confirmed the “magic bullet” theory, and his lips were moving as he did. So when an alternative news journalist I respect says Baden is “absolutely top in his field”, well, if he means the field of lying, then he is correct. If he means the field of forensic pathology, it pains me deeply that someone who has been right on so many issues can be so wrong on this one. Baden was hired by Epstein’s brother Mark, (and paid how much?) to be trotted out on FOX News exactly to create the false dichotomy of “suicide or murder”, because everyone who advocates either theory absolutely misses the truth, and even becomes invested in whichever false theory they believe. They take for granted that Epstein is actually dead. That is the exact purpose of disinformation – to get people to believe a lie so deeply that they no longer even consider alternative theories. “Is the moon made of cheese or is it just a big round Ritz cracker?” Neither.

Check out this screenshot from another appearance of Baden on FOX. Note the title of the graphic, and note it is a drawing, a fake depiction of what a prison cell bed looks like. Prison cells are designed specifically to make it literally impossible to hang yourself. Real prison cells look like this.

And BTW, did you notice there hasn’t been a single photo released of anything even being purported to be Epstein’s actual cell?

Was it suicide or murder? Neither. But we can argue about it endlessly, and thrill and pontificate at the bullshit “revelations”, theories and opinions that trickle out from time to time from the mouths of professional liars like FOX and Baden. And from Trump and Clinton and CNN and MSNBC and the fucking Daily Show, and etc and etc. Their job is not to inform, but to disinform. Was it suicide or murder? Neither. Epstein is alive and well at some secret luxury hideaway partying down with Kenneth Lay and a few dozen teenage sex slaves. And guess who’s probably right there with them, mixing the martinis and applying the lotion…

Speaking of fake deaths, who really believes the latest claims of the death of the latest Emmanuel Goldstein bogeyman figure, “Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi”? Not the Russians. Not anyone with any sense.

When you say you kill one of the supposedly “most wanted” men in the world, with a $25 million reward for his capture or death, either you show convincing proof, or it’s obviously bullshit. It’s the latter in this case. John Dillinger, Jacques Mesrine, Che Guevara, Joe Hill, both of Saddam Hussain’s sons, they all had photos taken after their deaths and published. In fact, how many “most wanted” outlaws can you think of who were “killed” and their photos weren’t released? I can think of two. In the case of Osama bin Laden, we got nothing but assurances, in the case of Baghdadi, we get a fake picture of a dog, “proving” he had been killed, for at least the 7th time.

“Thanks, but when do I get to track down Epstein?” It is currently unclear who will collect the $25 million reward for Baghdadi’s demise, but it is quite clear the US government could have saved that money if they had just kept him in prison when they had him there in 2004. Or was it 2005 to 2009? Either way, one thing’s for sure – they let him go. The crimes of ISIS, especially in Syria in the last 10 years, are horrific beyond the imagination or comprehension of normal human beings, but they have been published and well documented by both the perpetrators and their victims. Mind-boggling evil, in its basest forms – horrendous torture, mass murder on an industrial scale, slavery, sex slavery, every kind of terrorism. A death cult that worships death and suffering, causes it, promotes it, glorifies it and spreads it throughout the world. And the exact same ones who created ISIS also created Epstein. There are a number of remarkable and interesting similarities between Al-Baghdadi and Epstein – Both rose from obscurity to positions of great power and influence with the help of the Deep State.

Both were “worth” multi millions of dollars. Both had been arrested and released by US authorities. Both had connections to Mossad and US secret services. Both were serial rapists who kept sex slaves.

Both allegedly “died” under mysterious circumstances with huge media coverage but little or no real evidence about what really happened. Am I saying Epstein is Baghdadi? No. But they were both the worst kind of scum, and they were created by and worked for the same people. Did Epstein commit suicide or was he murdered, or is he still alive? Was Baghdadi killed this year or last year or years before that, or is he still alive? Does it really matter? Is Baghdadi dead? I don’t know, maybe. Is Epstein dead? I doubt it. But it doesn’t really matter much. ISIS will continue. The sex slavery ring Epstein was a part of will continue. The clients and providers have not been arrested or even questioned. They will continue. Whether Epstein or Baghdadi are still around or not, their creators, their masters, will continue. So, what’s the point of all this? THE POINT OF ALL THIS There is a genuine war on reality, on the ability of human beings to think critically, to be able to access any information that hasn’t already been adjusted and filtered, a direct attack on our ability to be able to discern truth from absolute bullshit. It is going on right now – Google search results are changing, and with them the worldviews and opinions of billions of people. They are being trained and programmed like Pavlov’s dogs. History is being erased and rewritten, lies are being told about lies that are themselves based on lies, and this now passes for truth. Ultimate gaslighting on a global scale. Already for billions of people, what they see on a screen is their primary neural input. Deepfake videos, artificial intelligence, information algorithms that will soon be able to know what you’re going to think before you think it. Enjoy reality while you still can, while you can still know what it tastes like, even if it is bittersweet or even just bitter. Soon it may be gone, and with it our last shreds of History and Humanity. Everything, our last hope. Because who cannot see reality can’t do anything to change it. When you are lost in a hall of mirrors, when every single thing you see is somehow an illusion, a deception, a reflection of a lie about a lie, when the only light you have is gaslight, then the only way left to truly see is to close your eyes and look for the truth within. I don’t mean ignore the illusions, I mean overcome them, overcome the deception and distraction and confusion by simply allowing yourself to see what has always been there, right before your own eyes. Sounds like some guru mumbo-jumbo, right? Right. But if you stop and reflect for just a second, right now, don’t you hear a quiet voice inside your head saying “Maybe he’s right.” Listen! All is not yet lost. Not yet. We humans have a secret weapon that can cut through mountains of bullshit like an atomic laser. It can see the slightest glimmer of truth behind a billion rushing images, all of which are lies, it can hear the soft but incredibly powerful truth as if from the whisper of a Guardian Angel, even among the dissonant cacophony of a billion decibel symphony of intentional lies. This weapon is there inside of each of us, available to each of us if we are willing to use it, if we have the courage. That weapon is intuition. It’s real, and it works. I know. It has saved my life more than once. According to the Meyers-Briggs personality test, based on the theories of Carl Jung, I’m an INFJ.

It is the rarest of the 16 personality types, “Introvert, iNtuitive, Feeling, Judging”, making up less than 1% of the human population. INFJ’s have been called “Counselors”, “Protectors”, “Advocates”, and are known for intuition, our ability to see the truth. And to speak it. The word “intuition” means “direct perception of truth independent of any reasoning process, immediate apprehension, keen and quick insight”. It has also been said of INFJ’s “they are usually right and they usually know it.” Well, I usually agree with that. Intuition is a rare ability, but we all have it, and we can all cultivate and develop it. People just need to learn how to use it. It starts with belief in yourself and your own perceptions, trust in yourself and your own ability to discern what is true, even in spite of the evidence. I know how to use it, I can teach you. Listen. I’m not telling you to listen to me, I’m telling you to listen to yourself. LISTEN! When I was 13 years old, in the summer of 1973 in Houston, Texas, I had a hobby of hitchhiking around the northwest part of the city, with no destination in mind, just to see who I would meet. My main goal was to meet some cool hippies who might have a joint and get me high. Or just go for a cruise. I did a lot of hitchhiking that summer and got high more than a few times that way. I was a young dumb kid looking for a party or a new adventure. Looking for trouble. One day, a couple of young guys picked me up in an old Chevy Nova. One had long hair, the other, kind of a cowboy look. Both in their late teens. There was a big toolbox in the backseat, so I had to sit between them on the bench style front seat. We started talking, I asked if they had any weed. They said no, but they had a friend who did, and asked if I’d like to go to a party with them. They were cool looking, young and friendly, and invited me to a party. I was a dumb 13 year old punk. In any other situation, I would have said “Sure!” All the evidence pointed towards a good time. But intuition spoke against it, and I listened. I told them no, I couldn’t go to the party, and then they became somewhat insistent, assuring me it wasn’t far, it would be fun and they would give me a ride home later. They weren’t forceful or demanding, just… insistent. I too became insistent. Me being a little kid stuck between two young men almost 20 years old, they simply said, “No, come on, we’re going, we’ll bring you back later.” And they started driving to “the party”. At this point, my intuition started screaming inside my head. I could have just stayed calm and gone along, see how it all played out, but I didn’t. I had a Buck 110 folding hunter knife in my pocket, and I went ahead and pulled it out, flicked it open with one hand (a skill I had practiced diligently and often since I had gotten the knife the Christmas before) and poking it firmly but gently into the driver’s ribs, told him I’d be getting out at the next corner. And so I did. If I hadn’t had the blade, I would have almost certainly had to go to “the party”. It was intuition that whispered to pull the blade, I heard the whisper and I did. It saved my life. Later, I didn’t even think much about it, just a couple of assholes that for some reason I didn’t much like. Intuition. I hitchhiked home from where they dropped me off.