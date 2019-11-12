Climate change could become golden opportunity for Russia

MOSCOW – Climate change is gradually becoming a threat to life on Earth, but according to the newspaper, the climate crisis is a golden opportunity for Russia.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz published a recent article saying that climate change opens up invaluable opportunities for Russia to strengthen its status in the international arena.

According to the author of the publication, Jonathan Jacobson, the Slavic country has a favorable geographical location.

Geologists found about 10 years ago that 30 percent of the world’s natural gas reserves and 13 percent of the world’s oil reserves are under the glaciers of the northern hemisphere’s polar zone.

Accessible Resources

The fact is that as perennial ice melts in the Arctic, these resources are becoming more accessible , including to Russia.

In addition, climate change is making trade routes in the Arctic Ocean more promising. The journalist points out that countries with ports in the North and Baltic Seas will benefit most – which puts Russia first in this advantage.

- Advertisement -

It is anticipated that if Arctic sea lanes become operational throughout the year, two thirds of trade passing through the Suez Canal will move to new routes.

Jacobson predicts that Moscow will be able to change the map of global trade, whose nature has long been determined by the West, led by the United States.

He adds that the country could also benefit from global warming through increased agricultural production due to the availability of land for agricultural development.

Meanwhile, high school students from the Chuvash Republic of Russia have discovered a new island in the Arctic region. The island emerged as a result of climate change.

High school students from the Russian Republic of Chuvachia, coordinated by graduates of the Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI), have identified a new island in the Arctic region, the MAI spokeswoman said.

“The area of ​​the new island is about 110 hectares, and its size is 1.9 km long and 1 km wide”, slightly smaller than the Island of Valadares, Paraná.

“After the geographical discovery was officially recognized by the Russian Ministry of Defense Geographic Service, an expedition was sent to the island to collect topographic data, describe [the territory] in detail and capture images,” the MAI spokeswoman said.

Analyzing maps and satellite imagery of the Kara Sea Aquifer region in the Arctic Ocean , students noted that the Zemlyanoy cape had detached itself from Schmidt Island.