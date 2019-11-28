CHINA: US One-Sided Policy Continues to Fuel Crisis in Middle East

BEIJING – The Middle East remains turbulent, but the “one-sided policy” carried out by the United States only continues to worsen the crisis in the region, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong said on Wednesday, speaking at the Middle East Security Forum in Beijing.
“The United States, having tremendous influence in the Middle East, pursues a selfish and one-sided policy that benefits the strong at the expense of the weak, which remains the main factor in the difficult security situation seen in the region,” Chen Xiaodong stated, according to Sputnik.
The Chinese high official added that the current situation in the Middle East is the outcome of many different factors, including ethnic, religious and geopolitical differences.
“The situation in the Middle East today is far from peaceful. The tensions in the hotspots are increasing, while the political instability and the crisis continue to harm a number of countries in the region,” Chen noted.
The high official emphasized that global peace would remain an illusion if conflicts in the Middle East continue.
The Middle East Security Forum is being held by the Chinese Institute of International Studies at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing from 27-28 November. Over 200 guests from more than 30 countries and international organizations, including China, Russia, the US, Turkey, Iran and the European Union are attending the forum.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also called for “common safety” – which means the safety of all countries should be well preserved, rather than putting one country’s benefits on top – at the Middle East Security Forum in Beijing on Wednesday.
“Solving the Middle East issues using force will never work out”, Wang pointed out, urging related parties to deal with the problems peacefully through political settlement.
He also stressed the importance of objectivity, as the rights of every nation should be respected. “Every country’s sovereignty should stay the same and cannot be interfered with,” Wang said.
The Chinese Foreign Minister also noted the importance of the United Nations and joint efforts by all nations. The international community, especially the bigger countries, should start their efforts from “the interests of the Middle East people,” so as to play constructive roles in the region’s peace and stability.
Foreign guests attending the forum spoke highly of China’s role in the region. They also raised their concerns regarding U.S. policies on Middle East countries including Palestine and Syria and hoped a new era of peace and stability could be reached soon.