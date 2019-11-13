An ISIS jihadist sent by Erdogan is now stuck on the Greek-Turkish border

EVROS – The diplomatic thriller in the dead zone of Kastanias in Evros on the Greek-Turkish border continues for a third day. An American national of Arab origin who is an ISIS-affiliated jihadist sent by Turkey to Greece remains in the dead zone, where he spent another night.

It all started on Monday morning when Turkish policemen went to the border station in Kastanias, Evros, demanding that an American enter Greece, citing that he had been arrested because he had exceeded his rightful days in Turkey.

However, the US citizen said he did not want to enter Greece and then returned to Turkey, accompanied by Turkish police. A search of databases of Greek and partner countries revealed nothing against him.

A few hours later on Monday afternoon, the man of Arab origin returned to the same border post alone and asked to enter Greece. The Greek authorities did not allow him entry, sealed his passport and returned him to the Kastania Evros dead zone. “Greece will not pick him up,” sources at the Ministry of Citizen Protection told ethnos.gr.

UN intervention calls on Turks to resolve the issue

Speaking to Turkish media on Tuesday, retired ambassador Murat Bilhan stressed that since Greece does not accept the citizen, he remains legally in limbo.

“The UN must find a solution to the problem because he is stateless. The mission of the Organization should be on the point of unblocking the process,” the Turkish ambassador told Turkish media. Statelessness is a global problem affecting 10 million people, of whom 600,000 are in Europe.

For his part, the chairman of the Ankara Bar Association’s Refugee Rights Center Sadık Onur Gelbal stressed that he had been right in the “dead zone” in Kastanias since Greece would not accept him and would have to return to the country by where he came to the point: “First of all, this is not a refugee case, but a matter of international law.”

The UN must intervene in both Turkey and Greece while the United States must be involved in the negotiations in order to resolve the issue that has arisen claimed Metin Çorabatır. However, as it is Turkey that allowed its country to become a staging point for international jihadists to fight in Syria, and therefore, it is Turkey’s problem, not Greece’s.