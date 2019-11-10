Two Russian submarines hunt each other in the Barents Sea

MOSCOW – Two Kondor Project 945A submarines actually hunted each other by launching training torpedoes during a multi-day exercise.

The 945A Kondor Sierra II Pskov and Nizhny Novgorod attack submarines under the NATO designation are nuclear-powered vessels.

During a multi-day tactical exercise in the Barents Sea, the two vessels, belonging to the Russian Navy Northern Fleet, put their crew’s expertise to the test of true spearfishing.

Over the course of the exercise, submarines were tasked with “destroying” each other using training torpedoes, the RBC newspaper reported.

“The most difficult and crucial moment of joint submarine maneuvers is the firing of torpedoes against submarine targets. The crews performed this exercise in duel mode,” the Northern Fleet said in a statement.

Kondor 945A Project

The class to which the submarines in question belong is a modernized version of the 945 Barrakuda Project.

Apart from torpedoes, units of this class are armed with Granat missiles that are intended to hit ground targets. The vessels are also equipped with Vyuga missiles, used against submarines, and 200 kt deep loads.

Due to their nuclear propulsion and titanium layers on their hull, Project 945A submarines are considered silent even at 600 meters depth.

According to US magazine National Interest, Soviet submarines were generally much faster than their American counterparts, and could dive twice as deep – 500 meters deep.

From a Western perspective, Soviet engineers seemed to regard their Cold War submarines as high-performance fighters designed to beat their opponents in battle, according to the article.

Due to high accident rates due to lack of radiation protection and poor safety culture, the Russian Department for Naval Engineering Development completed in 1974 a project, called Project 685, for a new submarine to test for future. fourth generation submersibles, which could literally double the already considerable advantage in the Soviet ship’s immersion depth.

National Interest magazine details that this unique submarine, number K-278, was called the Komsomolets, which in literal translation means “communist scout.” The inner hull of this vessel was constructed entirely of 48T titanium alloy, an extremely expensive metal, as tough as steel but considerably lighter.