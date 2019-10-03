Why a Former Dutch Officer Decided to Move to Donbass and Fight the Nazis (VIDEO INTERVIEW)

DONBASS – It has been almost three years since Pascal Hillebrand, his girlfriend and their two kids moved from the Netherlands to Donbass. It wasn’t an easy decision, but Pascal feels that he did the right thing. During his service in the Dutch Army, he was taking part in NATO missions in Balkans and it was there that he saw how Western propaganda works and how the money of European and American taxpayers is being used to start wars all over the world. The Dutchman tells about his first impressions about the Donetsk Republic.

He was amazed by the friendliness and hospitality of the people of Donbass. Dutchmen would hardly invite a stranger home, not to mention putting all the food they have on the table. It was hard to get around in the beginning, when Pascal couldn’t speak any Russian. However, now his Russian is good enough to walk around without an interpreter. He got his share of military action too: while fighting in one of the hottest spots of DPR, near Yasinuvata.

