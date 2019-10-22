While Zelensky talks peace, Ukraine’s army stages more tanks and artillery at the front.

Kharkov News Agency

Despite peacekeeping statements by President Vladimir Zelensky, units of the Ukrainian army continue to strengthen their positions at the Donbass the front line. This was stated in the management of the People’s Police of the DPR.

According to Republican intelligence, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have concentrated more than 30 tanks and eight self-propelled howitzers north-west of Gorlovka. The defense department noted that the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade named after the hetman Ivan Vygovsky is behind the violation of the Minsk agreements.

Specifically, in the village of Konstantinovka 33 tanks and three 152-mm self-propelled howitzers 2C3 “Akatsiya” have shown up in the village of Konstantinovka; in Druzhkovka and Alekseevo-Druzhkovka – five 152-mm self-propelled howitzers of the 2C3 “Akatsiya” type. The People’s Militia noted that in the Konstantinovka area, mobile groups from the 20th battalion of electronic warfare of the Kiev army are at work, aimed at hiding the armament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and equipment from UAVs.

In addition, the DPR air defense units continue ensuring the security of the republic from enemy threats from the air. The defense department said that over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost two unmanned aerial vehicles at once: one of them was destroyed in the area of Kominternovo, the second in the area of Petrovskoye, where it was monitoring the actions of the OSCE patrol.“After the observers left, the aircraft kept moving, then began a sharp descent and fell into a minefield near the APU. Our observers witnessed how one of the security officials made an attempt to recover the expensive equipment, but he failed – an explosion occurred. As a result of the detonation of an anti-personnel mine, security forces of the 128th brigade were taken to the medical institution of Volnovakha in serious condition, ” the report stated.

Kiev placing military gear amidst civilian homes

In turn, an officer of the press service of the LPR People’s Police Directorate, Ivan Filiponenko, said at a briefing that the Kiev security forces had placed armored vehicles near residential buildings in the area of ​​the so-called Operation of Combined Forces (OOS), endangering civilians.

Specifically, the security forces of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade deployed two infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) next to residential buildings in the village of Troitsk and two more infantry fighting vehicles amid the housing in the village of Mironovsky. Further the soldiers of the 72nd brigade have put an armored car with a heavy machine gun in the village of Zolotoe-4. In addition, the APU deployed BMPs in the courtyard of a residential building in Popasnaya.

Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire regime stated that over the past 24 hours Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire regime by firing about 200 mines and shells of various calibers into the republic. It is clarified that settlements were subjected to shelling in two directions – on the Donetsk side :Mikhailovka, Spartak, Staromikhaylovka, Yasinovataya, Krutaya Balka. And on the Mariupol side: Kommunarovka, Dzerzhinskoye, October, Leninsky, Kominternovo.