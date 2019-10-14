WATCH IT HERE: The Debate – Bernard-Henri Lévy vs. Aleksandr Dugin

The long-awaited video of the debate between BHL and Dugin has just been released. – J. Flores

(Below – Dr. Dugin’s commentary from September 22nd, the day after the debate)

By Alexandr Dugin – The debates with B.H.Levy in Amsterdam. I ve discovered that BHL is so ignorant that he even doesn t know what he has written in his last book. We could not exclude that he uses someone’s else job. Debates of the century began with my question about “Empire of nothing” (sic! his own expression in description of globalist liberal West). He immediately started to refuse being nihilist accusing in nihilism fascism and myself. And so on. Pure Macheschaft – eternal return of the same.

He confessed that he deeply loves real Russia – Fatherland of Solzhenitsin, Sakharov and Politkovskaya. When i politely remarked that Solzhenitsin was slavophile, traditionalist and Russian nationalist (not to speak about his late criticism of Russian jewry) it was clear that he has hardly read something more than wikipedia article on Gulag Archipelago.

His defense of liberty of Western press being “totally objective and independent” was brilliant. We will publish full text and everyone will be able to judge him(her)self. That was lucky for him that his aggressive insult on Putin accusing him to build the monument of Stalin in Gori (!) was made behind the scene. I have impression that he is three floors lower than his own writings that are themselves far from interesting but sometimes have some pertinent remarks for example on evaporization of American Empire.

That was not zero sum game that was rather zero game. It seems that there are two (may be more) parallel Universes with no gnoseological bridges between. BHL lives in unipolarity passing difficult times (illiberals attack), the rest of humanity is already in multipolarity facing completely different challenges and problems.