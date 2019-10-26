Washington, Tel Aviv, Riyadh Taking Advantage of Iraqis’ Demands

TEHRAN – Senior Advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker Hossein Amir Abdollahian blasted the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia for interfering in other countries’ internal affairs, and said they are fomenting unrest in Iraq.

“By taking advantage of the actual demands of Iraqi people and by using Ba’athists and insiders, the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia are planning to create insecurity and instability, overthrow the people-elected government, and provide the condition for foreign interference,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted. “The solution is to pay serious attention to the livelihood requirements of the Iraqi people and the immediate withdrawal of American troops,” he added.

In a relevant development on Monday, a ranking legislator said that the Iranian parliament highly values regional cooperation as the only way forward to overcome problems, adding that there is no need for interference and presence of external forces in the region.

“The problems in the region are the result of foreign interference,” Kamal Dehqani, a senior member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said. The senior Iranian lawmaker reiterated that the regional countries can work together to resolve the problems, and said, “The presence of foreigners has not only caused problems, but has also exacerbated them.” Kamal Dehqani, meantime, pointed to Iran’s preparedness to confront the potential threats, and said, “Iran has influence in the region which is something strongly opposed by the enemies.”

The senior lawmaker reiterated that the regional allies of big powers should come to realize the negative consequences of the policy of dependence on the US and Israel.

In relevant remarks on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the western countries’ meddling in the domestic affairs of the countries of the region.

“The West has raised tensions against the nations of Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen in recent years and it became known that military and political interference in regional countries’ affairs has had disastrous results,” President Rouhani said during the meeting with Pakistani prime minister in Tehran.

The Iranian president noted that the first step in reducing tensions in the region is ceasefire in Yemen and an end to attacks on the people of that country, and said, “Iran supports any action in this regard.” Rouhani said that regional security must be provided by countries of the region and foreign intervention will surely lead to insecurity.