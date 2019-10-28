VIDEO – TEXAS: Donbass Humanitarian Aid Continues Its Mission

Some of us write about the conflict in Ukraine and let the world know what’s really going on. Some are sending and distributing aid for our besieged brothers and sisters in Donbass. Some fight the Nazi menace directly on the battlefield. However, there are also the few who do all three at once. Hero of Donbass, Russell “Texas” Bentley, at it again.

FRN Editorial Board

DONBASS – The school of the village of Noviy Svet received assistance from our foundation. We came to visit the guys on a sports festival. The competition was interesting with music and dancing. The children received prizes, medals and our gifts: balls, T-shirts, shorts and books for kids. Great athletes, attentive teachers and a very good atmosphere at this school. Thanks for all our donors and volunteers!

Russell Bentley