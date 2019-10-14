VIDEO: Former rebel stronghold in Syria begins to rebuild with Russian assistance

SYRIA – Russian soldiers on Wednesday September 25th, handed out food and other supplies to residents of the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, which was recently been captured by the Syrian army. The town, which holds a strategic position in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, was liberated by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces last month following weeks of a massive offensive by Syrian troops backed by Russian military support.

On Wednesday, a group of foreign reporters on a trip to Syria organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, saw municipal workers clear the streets of Khan Sheikhoun of debris and Russian troops distribute aid. At the nearby Suran checkpoint, Syrian authorities on Wednesday greeted a group of about 100 people, mostly women and children, crossing into the government-controlled territory from rebel-held areas. The town, which had a population of 65,000 when Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011, now has only about 4,000 residents.