US Defence Intelligence Agency Official Charged in Leaks of Classified Information to Reporters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the last couple of years, the United States of America has become a synonym of intelligence wars and countless security breaches, leaks and “foreign meddling” (according to the Americans themselves). This time, it is the military intelligence that got involved in yet another scandal.

- Advertisement -

Former counter-terrorism analyst with the US Defence Intelligence Agency Henry Kyle Frese was arrested by the Virginia state prosecutor’s office on charges of passing classified information to reporters. This was reported in the indictment, which was published by the US Department of Justice