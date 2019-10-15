US Aircraft Carrier Has Critical Failures in Just 2 Years in Service

WASHINGTON DC – The most sophisticated and potentially most advanced aircraft carrier in the US Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford, already has numerous failures in just two years of service, according to the US Naval Institute.

The ship is the leader of a new series of nuclear aircraft carriers, writes the US institute.

One of the ship’s many innovative features is its eleven advanced electromagnetic lifts that are used to move bombs, missiles and other ammunition reserves to aircraft hangars. However, only 2 of its 11 weapon lifts are in operation.

The oldest lifts on most aircraft carriers in the country, and around the world, operate on hydraulic power and can lift approximately 4,600 kilograms of ammunition at 30 meters per minute. In contrast, advanced AWE lifts can carry twice the weight at about 50 meters per minute.

Development Issues

The same innovative solution has been implemented on the catapults installed on the ships of this series.

Because AWEs are being developed and installed onboard ships simultaneously, they have been test benches to identify many of the remaining development and production problems, said US Navy spokesman Danny Hernandez.

- Advertisement -

These issues required physical adjustments and software enhancements to make AWE operations sustainable and reliable, he added.

The problem of gun lifts is not the only problem on the USS aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the battleship had 20 crashes during takeoff and landing tests of aircraft during navigation. Also, the aircraft carrier is not compatible with the American Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters.

Meanwhile, last month, Chinese media published satellite images showing how US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan was surrounded by five Chinese warships in the South China Sea.

The image was taken on the 23rd. From here you can see the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier very close to five other ships of the People’s Liberation Army Navy.