Tuva, Russian federation – On this day, 75 years ago, the Republic of Tuva (Sergey Shoigu’s homeland) voluntarily joined the Soviet Union. It happened during the Great Patriotic War when Tuvan volunteers fought against the Nazi onslaught alongside Red Army soldiers. See Anton Lyadov’s report on how the Tuva Republic lives nowadays.
