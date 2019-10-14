TRUMP: Ukraine Whistleblower Must Testify in Congress, Reveal Identity

WASHINGTON, D.C. – US President Donald Trump called to determine the identity of the whistleblower who filed a complaint about the Trump-Zelensky call this summer, stressing that the whistleblower must testify before Congress.

“Adam Schiff now doesn’t seem to want the Whistleblower to testify. NO! Must testify to explain why he got my Ukraine conversation sooo wrong, not even close. Did Schiff tell him to do that? We must determine the Whistleblower’s identity to determine WHY this was done to the USA…,” Trump tweeted, according to Sputnik. “….Democrat’s game was foiled when we caught Schiff fraudulently making up my Ukraine conversation, when I released the exact conversation Transcript, and when Ukrainian President and the Foreign Minister said there was NO PRESSURE, very normal talk! A total Impeachment Scam!” he tweeted.

Trump has been embroiled in a scandal surrounding his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he allegedly compelled his counterpart to investigate the 2020 election candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden who were involved in a corruption scheme.

The call instigated an impeachment procedure against Trump in late September. The US President, however, has repeatedly pointed out that his conversation with Zelensky was absolutely legal and did not contain any impeachable offense.

Earlier, the Washington Examiner reported, citing sources familiar with the matter that the whistleblower who filed a complaint about Trump may have had professional ties with Joe Biden.