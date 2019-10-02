Trump: “The Future Belongs to Patriots- Not to Globalists”

Amidst the media headlines that we are living through “the scandal of the century” over President Trump’s alleged intention to get to the bottom of Joe Biden’s illegal activities in the Ukrainian natural gas sector an impeachment probe has been unveiled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and led by the same growling pack of deep state hacks like Adam Schiff who failed at their previous attempts to prove that their last “scandal of the century” when Robert Mueller’s Russia probe turned into a goose egg.

Donald Trump went on the counter-offensive during the recent UN Climate Summit naming the real factors at play in this manufactured joke of a scandal. At this venue, Trump laid all the cards on the table by pointing out that “the future belongs to patriots, not globalists.” This powerful intervention broke the narrative that the UN Climate summit or the attempts to impeach him had anything to do with “saving the environment” or “stopping corruption in politics” as those running these operations would have us believe. The reality, as Trump eloquently made clear at this venue, is that the issue now, as it has always been, is truly about the nature of the world order- and whether that order shall be run by sociopathic technocrats under a one world government, or patriots under a community of sovereing nation states.

Whether you are for, or against President Trump, words are no less true and it is very much worth taking the two minutes out of your day to listen to these words for yourself.