Ex German Chief of Staff shoots down German Defense Minister’s Security zone plan for Syria

Executive summary:

Ex-German Chief of Staff notes that what the Defense Minister wants

1. would be a violation of international law against a sovereign state.

2. will not get UN resolution,

3. will not pass the UN Security Council, and

4. would be banned under the German constitution.

So she must have meant something else.

Here it is via RT Germany:

CDU chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer an amateur in military terms ? General Kujat is targeting “Security Zone” in northern Syria

According to the former chief of staff of the German Federal Armed Forces Harald Kujat, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has confused her terms with her suggestion of influence in northern Syria. she switched terms and probably meant a protection zone instead of a security zone.

Otherwise, it would be a breach of international law and unconstitutional, said Kujat in a conversation with Sputnik.

“We can not participate in a security zone because it is a violation of international law against a sovereign state, namely Syria. There will be no UN resolution for that, neither Russia nor the UN Security Council will agree, and it would be prohibited under the German constitution,” commented the former Inspector General and thus the highest ranking military in the Bundeswehr General a.D. Harald Kujat.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, the CDU leader, in conversation with the DPA, literally demanded “an internationally controlled security zone” in Syria’s border region with Turkey, with the aim of “keeping up the fight against the terror of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia and to be able to continue the constitutional process that has just begun following the UN resolution”.

She is said to have conferred in advance with Chancellor Angela Merkel, and will introduce it to the NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The Foreign Office of Heiko Maas was surprised by the proposal and reported a need for discussion. General Kujat sees the proposal as a failure and assumes that Kramp-Karrenbauer did not properly designate what she meant. “She may mean a protection zone, in the UN language, a safe haven. On the other hand, a security zone would be what Turkey is pursuing with the argument that we need a security zone to protect against Kurdish attacks on Turkey. Of course, that’s just an excuse.” Kramp-Karrenbauer had just mentioned the inclusion of Turkey and Russia in her proposal. Kujat resolutely excludes Turkey. “Turkey, on the other hand, can not take part in this project because it is guilty of violation of international law.” What Ankara wants is control over a 440-kilometer security zone that runs from Manbij in the west to the Iraqi border in the east and is 30 kilometers deep.