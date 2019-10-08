TEXAS: Is Steinmeier Von Ribbentrop?

By Russell “Texas” Bentley – The recent big news about Zelensky signing the “Steinmeier Formula” of the Minks II Agreement has raised eyebrows and ruffled feathers on both sides of the conflict, but is it really such a big deal? And haven’t we learned a lesson about Russians signing treaties with nazis before? What are the results and advantages, if any, of this latest development?

The Steinmeier Formula is basically a simplified version of the Minsk Agreement, with a timeline for implementing the four major points – 1) elections to be held in the Donbass Republics, 2) confirmation of the results by OSCE, amendment to the Constitution of Ukraine allowing independent self-government of regions, and finally, return of control to Ukraine of border crossings with Russia.

The first important thing to understand about Ukraine signing this document is that it is only a piece of paper. There is quite a difference between saying you are going to climb a mountain and the actual climbing of it. However, it is noteworthy that Ukraine has defied the orders of its US gauleiters who refuse to recognize the legitimacy of the Republic’s leadership by dealing with them directly. Ukraine has now, in fact, dealt directly with the foreign ministers of the DPR and LPR, therefore, recognized them as such. So now, after 5 years, the “so-called”, “self-declared” Republics are finally simply and de facto, The Republics. Score one for the good guys.

Second, the Minsk Agreement and the Steinmeier Formula are the rock and the hard place between which Banderastan finds itself stuck. The goal for Ukrainian nazis and their US/Israeli masters is control of the Russian border crossings currently held by L/DPR . Who controls the border crossings controls the Republics. But what is of the utmost importance in the formula is that the control of the border crossings is the final point, and can only be ceded after all the prior points are implemented. Those prior points include independent elections in the Republics, confirmation and recognition of the results, and amending the Constitution of Ukraine. The main thing to understand about all this is that none of it is ever going to actually happen.

If elections are held in the Donbass Republics and the results are confirmed and recognized by Ukraine and the OSCE, the Republics are themselves recognized. If the Ukrainian Constitution is amended to allow independent self-government of the Republics, it must also allow other regions of Ukraine the same option, which would be undertaken immediately. Ukraine as a nation would be “Balkanized” and cease to exist in the same way and to the same extent as the Republic of Yugoslavia did. In order for Ukraine to try to take control of the Donbass Republics, they must relinquish control of the rest of the country. They may talk and sign documents, but they will never actually do it. First, they are not capable, and second it would be national suicide.

And while the scum who currently control and exploit Ukraine could not care less about the future of Ukraine or its people, like all parasites, they wish to keep the host alive as long as possible in order to suck every last bit of wealth and worth out of the country before they abandon it.

Furthermore, the people and defenders of the Republics will never, ever, allow the return of Ukraine government or military on our land. Laws and promises and treaties aside, it would be actual suicide, as well as the absolute betrayal of the heroism, sacrifice and suffering we have undertaken and endured for the last five years. So, as I have said before, The Donbass Republics will never return to Ukraine, but there is a possibility that someday Ukraine will return to us, and to Mother Russia. It is literally their only hope.

The once great nation of Ukraine has been raped and robbed and ruined by the most venal scum on this planet. Nuland, Pyatt, the goddamned Bidens, Hillary Clinton, Poroshenko, Yatsenyuk, Kolomoisky, Monsanto, Burisma, the IMF… These parasites, these vermin, and their Zionist oligarch allies and their nazi henchmen are a fatal disease to the Ukrainian nation and the Ukrainian People. Ukraine is now a satrapy that is controlled by foreign masters for their own benefit, and at the overwhelming expense of the citizens. The people of Donbass saw this trap and recognized it for what it was back in 2014, and we faced all-out war to break free from it. We will never, ever, willingly submit to the exploitation and outrages that Ukraine now suffers. If the ukrop nazis and their western masters could not force us to submit with war and terrorism, do you really think it is possible they will trick us with a treaty, “pencil-whip” us with pen and paper? Do you really think that clowns like Volker or Zelensky could ever fool Russia or our Republics, could ever beat us at negotiation or diplomacy? These idiots have plenty of weapons and a willingness to use them, but inevitably, over and over again, they shoot themselves in their own two feet.

We have seen firsthand the worth of the words of ukrop nazis and their treacherous western masters. They are utterly unworthy of trust or respect, or of being taken seriously. We fully understand that they have exactly zero intention of adhering to any treaty or law, that they will break any promise or guarantee they make at the first instance they see an advantage in doing so. We may bandy about with them, but we are only marking time until Ukraine is finally sucked dry by its parasites and implodes under its own dead weight, or until the people of Ukraine finally stand up and take back their country, their history and their honor, and return to the Russian World of which they have been a part for over 1,000 years.

The Republics still stand, so we are winning. Time is on our side. Every year that passes we become stronger and Ukraine becomes weaker. Of course, the war continues, Donbass remains a potential flashpoint that can re-ignite at anytime, the rulers of Ukraine remain dangerous criminals, but they are also incompetent buffoons. Nobody here is falling for their lies. If they think they can fool us with tricks and treaties, they are only fooling themselves.