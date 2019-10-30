Russian radars can detect any ballistic missile

MOSCOW – Russia’s missile attack alert system radar stations provide full coverage of the country and are capable of detecting any intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kirill Makarov, director-general of the Long Range Radiocommunication Research Institute, pointed out that the system can detect intercontinental missiles based on both silos and submarines.

“Today, the radar coverage field is complete, the task was set by the supreme commander to create complete coverage on two tuning forks – meter and decimeter. Today we have segments with coverage on the tuning fork and decimeter segments. And now, so that coverage is 100%, we are deploying a station in Murmansk, and the Mints Radio Systems Engineering Institute is completing the installation of the station in Vorkuta,” he said.

According to Makarov, Russia’s Aerospace Force can detect any intercontinental missile today. “The current radar field, something all our partners should know, will detect any intercontinental ballistic missile, and the attacker will be hit by a retaliatory strike,” he said.

100% coverage

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that radar stations located on Russian territory allow the Missile Attack Warning System to have full coverage in all air and space directions.

Meanwhile, two new missile radar will be deployed in the Comi Republic and the northern Murmansk region.

Radars will be included in the Missile Attack Alert System (SPRN), which is used for the country’s aerospace defense.

The facility is being built in the Russian republic of Comi and the Murmansk region, both in the arctic part of the country.

The SPRN currently has Voronezh radars deployed in the regions of Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Leningrad, Orenburg, Krasnodar and Krasnoyarsk.

In the coming years, more than ten new radio and laser surveillance complexes for the detection, recognition and classification of space devices will be built in the country. One of them is already in operation in the Altai region.