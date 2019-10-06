Russian Army Commander Reveals How Long Decision Will Take on Nuclear Retaliation Attack

MOSCOW – The Russian leadership will have a few tens of minutes to make a decision on a nuclear counterattack, Russia’s 15th Army Aerospace Force commander Anatoly Nestochuk said.

Nestochuk said, speaking on Russian radio Echo Moskvy, that the country’s leadership would have a few tens of minutes if the Missile Attack Alert System (SPRN) detected an intercontinental ballistic missile flying towards Russia.

“The approach time varies, depending on where the missile comes from, how it flies. Not tens of minutes – more than tens of minutes we can say,” said Nestochuk.

In addition, Nestochuk indicated that Russia is developing means of protecting its orbiting satellites against any electronic action by opponents.

Labor intensive

The commander noted that the Russian leadership understands that the possibility of deactivating satellites by radioelectronic impact is certainly being considered by Russia’s potential enemies.

“We are working hard in this direction, we have created protection systems for our orbital group against various influences, including radio,” he added.

At the same time, Nestochuk gave no concrete example of these works, referring to confidential information on this subject, but assured that “much has been done in this direction.”

Meanwhile, Russian defense industry company Uraltransmash completed the modernization of the Malka self-propelled artillery piece and the 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar.

- Advertisement -

In Malka, armed with a 203 mm cannon, the gearbox, as well as the distribution mechanisms and components of its electrical system, were replaced.

In addition, the internal communication, data receiving and processing system, radio, nuclear defense and visualization equipment have been renewed.

The 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar has received new communication systems, allowing the unit to operate in a united tactical squad system. Modern viewing equipment, radio and armaments were also installed.

The first 240mm self-propelled 2S4 Tyulpan has already been delivered to the ground troops.

Old weaponry

The 2S7M Malka is the modernized version of the 2S7 Pion artillery vehicle, created in the 1980s. Despite its age, weaponry is considered one of the most powerful guns in the world.

The weaponry is designed to destroy targets behind enemy defense lines, well beyond the front line.

The cannon can fire reactive munitions and incendiary and cluster projectiles.

However, the main advantage of this weapon is that it can fire antibunker, chemical and even nuclear munitions.