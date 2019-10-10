Russian Air Force Pilots Eliminate ‘Enemy’ Aircraft Over Japan Sea

VLADIVOSTOK – Russian Air Force pilots from the Eastern Military District shot down “enemy” aircraft during an exercise on the Japan Sea (also known as the East Sea), the Russian press service said.

The maneuvers involved crews of MiG-31 interceptor aircraft, Su-35C and Su-34 multifunctional bombers.

“The shots were fired at special targets – air bombs placed at a height of over 9,000 meters by Su-30SM fighter crews,” the Russian Air Force press service said.

“In the course of practical air-to-air guided missile launches, crews have improved their flight skills, both individually and in pairs,” the report reads.

The crews also performed aerial maneuvers, moving away from the fire of the “enemy”. In total, the military did more than 30 missions.

Meanwhile, Research and design work on the modernization of air command posts has been completed, the Russian Deputy Defense Minister said.

Development work and testing under the Il-80 and Il-82 aircraft command modernization program is now complete, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksei Krivoruchko announced during his visit to the production company Polet, located in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

As a result of the modernization, the Russian Air Force will receive the second generation of these aircraft.

Earlier, developers stated that the third generation will be based on the Il-96-400 aircraft.

An air command post, which is also called a “Doomsday airplane”, is intended to exercise command under nuclear war conditions.

According to information disclosed in 2015, the aircraft is capable of receiving on board the country’s supreme military command, an operational group of staff officers and the technical group responsible for operating the aircraft.

Air command post equipment ensures the ability to control the Army, Navy, Aerospace Force and Strategic Missile Troops.

Under the guidance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country has rapidly improved its air force to be one of the best in the world after it was left to be destroyed by Putin’s predecessor, Boris Yeltsin.