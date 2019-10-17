Russia says it is ready to help Venezuela defend its sovereignty

MOSCOW – The president of the lower house of the Russian Parliament has said that Russia is ready to “reach out” to Venezuela to defend its sovereignty.

During the meeting in Moscow with Diosdado Cabello, president of the Venezuelan Constituent Assembly, President of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin declared Russia’s support for the South American country.

According to the Russian senior official, Moscow considers it unacceptable for Washington to try to impose its will by interfering with Venezuelan internal affairs and trying, by illegal means, to “put its puppets in power” in Venezuela.

“In this context, I would like to express once again Russia’s support and willingness to reach out to defend Venezuelan sovereignty. And to support you in this difficult situation,” said Volodin.

Earlier, Borisov stated that Russia and Venezuela are ready to develop a long-term cooperation plan.

Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergei Levin and Venezuelan Agriculture and Land Minister Wilmar Castro Soteldo evaluated bilateral agriculture agreements and studied new joint projects, as reported yesterday.

The meeting was held on Tuesday during the 46th session of the World Food Committee of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, which takes place from 14 to 18 October in Rome.

- Advertisement -

The Venezuelan Ministry of Agriculture and Land wrote about the meeting via Twitter.

Durante la reunión, las autoridades de Rusia y Venezuela revisaron los distintos convenios y programas existentes entre ambos países en materia de cooperación agrícola. pic.twitter.com/QCEwDeATmV — MinAgriculturaVe (@MinAgriculturaV) October 15, 2019

“During the meeting, the sides studied the existing trade in various agricultural spheres, as well as new joint projects that will help to further expand bilateral relations and promote the sovereignty and food independence of Venezuela,” said the Tweet.

Soteldo and Levin agreed that Russian authorities should visit the Latin American country within a short period of time.

“As a result, it has been decided that Venezuela will invite representatives of the Russian authorities for a working visit in the coming days to address issues related to phytosanitary and zoosanitary measures,” concluded the Venezuelan ministry.

Russia and Venezuela signed an agricultural cooperation agreement at a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission held in Moscow in April this year.