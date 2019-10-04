Russia modernizes cannon that can fire nuclear ammunition

MOSCOW – Russian defense industry company Uraltransmash completed the modernization of the Malka self-propelled artillery piece and the 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar.

In Malka, armed with a 203 mm cannon, the gearbox, as well as the distribution mechanisms and components of its electrical system, were replaced.

In addition, the internal communication, data receiving and processing system, radio, nuclear defense and visualization equipment have been renewed.

The 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar has received new communication systems, allowing the unit to operate in a united tactical squad system. Modern viewing equipment, radio and armaments were also installed.

The first 240mm self-propelled 2S4 Tyulpan has already been delivered to the ground troops.

Old weaponry

- Advertisement -

The 2S7M Malka is the modernized version of the 2S7 Pion artillery vehicle, created in the 1980s. Despite its age, weaponry is considered one of the most powerful guns in the world.

The weaponry is designed to destroy targets behind enemy defense lines, well beyond the front line.

The cannon can fire reactive munitions and incendiary and cluster projectiles.

However, the main advantage of this weapon is that it can fire antibunker, chemical and even nuclear munitions.

Meanwhile, High rate of fire, greater range and excellent armor. These are the characteristics of the 57mm guns of the Russian BMP and BTR.

From the Soviet era both infantry and parachutists were armed with three types of fast-firing guns. From 1980 the armored BMP-2, BMD-2, BMD-3, BMPT and the Ka-50, Ka-52 and Mi-25h helicopters were equipped with the 30mm 2A42 cannon. This is the most popular automatic cannon of the Russian military. The BMP-3, BMD-4, BTR-80A and BTR-82A vehicles were armed with 30 mm 2A72. The third cannon was the 2A38 used in the Tunguska anti-aircraft tank and the Pantsir-s1. During the 1980s and 1990s these weapons performed their duty well, being efficient and accurate. However, new-generation armaments should be armed with 57 mm caliber guns.

“There is a tendency to increase the power of automatic cannons,” Arsenal Otechestva (Homeland Arsenal) editor-in-chief Viktor Murakhovsky said. Over time the need for new weaponry increases as the likely enemy modernizes his arsenal. “Targets become increasingly well defended on the battlefield, while troops are transported in vehicles capable of withstanding the impact of 30mm ammunition. Both heavy and light vehicles are equipped with reactive armor. The thickness of the armor also increased. The 30mm ammunition doesn’t do the same damage as before, regardless of the shooting distance, ”adds Murakhovsky.