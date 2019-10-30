Russia Installs Brand New Radars in the Baltic and Caspian Seas and the Far East

MOSCOW – Podsolnukh radar stations, capable of locating surface ships and flying objects beyond the horizon, were installed in the Baltic, Caspian, as well as Russian Far East regions.

Although its features are still kept secret, the radar is known to have a range of 200 to 400 kilometers and can detect both aircraft and surface vessels.

According to the director-general of the NPK NIIDAR Research Institute for Radio Communication Research, Kirill Makarov, powerful radar units that can “see” over the horizon have been deployed in the Baltic, Caspian and Far East regions.

By detecting air and naval objects, Podolnukh-E provides the necessary information to a command center to take action and ensure the safety of maritime and coastal economic zones.

In addition to Podsolnukh, according to Makarov, it is planned to install at least four new generation Konteiner radar stations on Russian territory.

The equipment is capable of detecting hypersonic missiles as well as any type of aerodynamic object.

- Advertisement -

“The new Konteiner radar is designed to track all types of aerodynamic objects. This encompasses warplanes, including strategic warplanes, ballistic missiles, hypersonic flying objects, etc. The radar uses the phenomenon of radio wave ionosphere reflection in the range. of diameter,” said Makarov.

According to the expert, the four Konteiner stations will be installed in the west, east, northwest and south of the country, one of which is already being tested in the Republic of Mordovia.

The equipment should cover the so-called dead zone, a region not reached by radars in the interior of the country.

“It [dead zone] is 900 km long. So it was decided to deploy the radar inside the country. This allows the equipment to be safe and to control the airspace of neighboring [Russian] countries,” said Makarov.

The range of the Konteiner can reach up to 3,000 km and can track 5,000 flying objects at the same time.

Once in operation, the equipment will give a clear view of the airspace of Western European countries to Russia as well as the southwestern region of the country. This will increase the ability to detect an aerospace attack against Russia.