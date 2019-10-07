Russia hopes that Lavrov-Pompeo meeting will boost dialogue with the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO – The meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, held within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly, could boost bilateral relations, said the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoli Antonov.

“The conversation of the ministers was sincere and open, we hope that the meeting will boost our dialogue,” he said at the Russian-American forum Fort Ross Dialogue, which is held in San Francisco.

The ambassador stressed that Moscow and Washington hold consultations on strategic stability and the fight against terrorism among other issues.

“We successfully exchanged opinions about North Korea and Afghanistan, our military maintains contact in Syria,” the diplomat added.

The meeting of Lavrov and Pompeo took place on September 27.

The US secretary of state declared after the meeting that the two countries must overcome current tensions and find a constructive path towards the future.

The heads of the Russian and US diplomacies reviewed the crises in Ukraine, Afghanistan and the Middle East, as well as the situation on the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“A wide variety of items on the common agenda were discussed. Ministers spoke about the prospects for a solution to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, about Afghanistan, Ukraine, the Middle East and North Africa, among other issues,” the statement said.

Lavrov expressed in particular his hope that the new Administration of Ukraine will begin to apply the Minsk Agreements in good faith .

Regarding bilateral relations, Lavrov stressed the futility of trying to pressure Moscow through sanctions.