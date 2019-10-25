Russia Deploys Additional Anti-Terrorist Forces From Chechnya to Syria (VIDEO)

DAMASCUS/ MOSCOW – Russia has redeployed nearly 300 more military police from the Chechen Republic to Syria. According to the memorandum signed by Moscow and Ankara, they’ll be patrolling a 30-kilometer (18.6 mile) zone near the Turkish border. As the Ministry of Defense says, over twenty Tigr and Typhoon armored vehicles have been delivered by aircraft.

Chechen Spetsnaz and Military Police units have been instrumental in providing security in areas liberated from terrorists, especially in Idlib and Aleppo provinces. This deployment is part of an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed in Sochi. It includes joint patrols by Turkish troops and Russian Military Police along the Syrian-Turkish border while Kurdish-dominated SDF units are to withdraw from the contact line.