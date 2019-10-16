Russia and Venezuela continue to consolidate relations as US pressure continues

ROME – Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergei Levin and Venezuelan Agriculture and Land Minister Wilmar Castro Soteldo evaluated bilateral agriculture agreements and studied new joint projects.

The meeting was held on Tuesday during the 46th session of the World Food Committee of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, which takes place from 14 to 18 October in Rome.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Agriculture and Land wrote about the meeting via Twitter.

Durante la reunión, las autoridades de Rusia y Venezuela revisaron los distintos convenios y programas existentes entre ambos países en materia de cooperación agrícola. pic.twitter.com/QCEwDeATmV — MinAgriculturaVe (@MinAgriculturaV) October 15, 2019

“During the meeting, the authorities of Russia and Venezuela reviewed the different conventions and programs between the two countries regarding agricultural cooperation,” the Tweet said.

Soteldo and Levin agreed that Russian authorities should visit the Latin American country within a short period of time.

“As a result, it has been decided that Venezuela will invite representatives of the Russian authorities for a working visit in the coming days to address issues related to phytosanitary and zoosanitary measures,” concluded the Venezuelan ministry.

Russia and Venezuela signed an agricultural cooperation agreement at a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission held in Moscow in April this year.

Sanctions against Venezuela do not affect Russia’s export of agricultural products to the South American country, Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergei Levin said back in June.

“We have no problem selling our agricultural products because of the difficult foreign policy situation against Venezuela, and I hope that will continue to be the case,” Levin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He added that “sanctions against Venezuela in no way affect the country’s food market or agricultural trade.”

Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami also took advantage of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to criticize the sanctions imposed by the United States.

“Today, there are some countries, especially the US, that are trying to enforce their policies, the policy of dominance through the use of unilateral sanctions, initiating trade wars and through direct aggression against peoples,” said the vice president.