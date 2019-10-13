Putin: When other countries have hypersonic weapons, Russia will have something even more powerful

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that when the world’s leading armies have hypersonic weapons, Russia will have something more advanced.

Putin stressed that Russia cannot help but worry about the current situation of international strategic stability and security.

“These are obvious things. In 2002, and Trump had nothing to do with it, the US withdrew from the missile defense treaty, which, I want to emphasize once again, was the cornerstone of the entire strategic security system in the world because it limited the possibilities of creating a missile defense for both countries,” the Russian leader said in an interview with Al Arabiya television, Sky Nеws Arabia news channel and RT Arabic.

“We also created another weapon, which no one else in the world still has. These are missile systems that do not fly along a ballistic trajectory, but rather a flat trajectory, but with hypersonic speed. No one has hypersonic weapons yet. But of course they will. appear in major armies of the world. But at that moment, our country will also have something [new]. I already know what our scientists, designers and engineers are working on,” Putin said.

The Russian president stressed that the departure of the US missile treaty somehow led to an arms race.

“Unfortunately, all of this, in one way or another, has led to a certain arms race. That is already a fait accompli. Unfortunately, it is so,” he added.

Level nuclear potential

In addition, the Russian head of state said the attempt to level Russia’s strategic nuclear potential by deploying missile defense systems near its borders is doomed to failure.

- Advertisement -

“This happens very close to our borders and, of course, poses a threat to us, because it is an attempt to level our strategic nuclear potential. This attempt is doomed to failure, of course. I think for the experts it is also I think that for experts, too, is already obvious,” Putin pointed out about deploying missile defense systems in NATO countries near Russian borders.

US-Russia Relations

During the interview, Putin also commented on the need to normalize relations between Russia and the United States.

“We know, everyone knows what US President Trump says about US-Russia relations. We know that during the previous election campaign he was in favor of normalization, but unfortunately that has not yet been done,” continued.

End of INF

The Mid-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty ceased to be officially in force on August 2, 2019.

Earlier this year, Washington informed Moscow of its intention to abandon the deal , accusing it of violating the terms of the treaty. Russia denies all charges. In June, Russia suspended its participation in the treaty, repeatedly stating that it has always fully complied with the terms of the INF.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recalls that the Russians themselves have strong doubts about compliance with the treaty by the Americans.