Putin: Russia is helping China set up missile warning system

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin participated on Thursday at the Valdai International Discussion Club, in which he commented on Moscow’s role in the current international scenario.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow is helping China to create a missile attack warning system that will dramatically increase its defense capability .

“We will continue to work in the space sphere, in the field of military-technical cooperation. We are now helping our Chinese partners to create a missile attack warning system. This is a very serious thing that will fundamentally and radically increase the ability to People’s Republic of China, because now only the United States and Russia have this system,” Putin said.

According to him, it is impossible to restrict China, and anyone who tries to do so will only be harmed.

“Regarding attempts to restrict China: I think by definition it is impossible. And if anyone makes these attempts, anyone who does will understand that it is impossible. And during these attempts, of course, they will be harmed,” Putin added during the session at the Valdai Club in Sochi, Russia.

The Russian president also criticized the US, saying that the issue of international security has worsened due to US actions in the world.

“The situation has not gotten any better. It has gotten worse because of the US withdrawal of the INF Treaty, which is obvious to everyone. Now we are waiting for the next decision,” Putin said.

On August 2, the INF Treaty was terminated. Earlier this year, Washington announced unilateral exit from the deal, accusing Russia of having violated the deal. Moscow denies all allegations. In early July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree suspending the deal.

In August, the US said it would deploy as soon as it could launch new missiles in Asia to curb Chinese influence in the region. Putin said on Thursday that Russia would respond symmetrically.

“I immediately said that we would do the same thing. But I said in advance that we will not install missiles – considering that we already have medium-range ground missiles – in those regions until the US-made missiles are transported there. I have said that five times and neither the United States nor Europe reacted,” said the Kremlin chief.