WASHINGTON, D.C./KIEV – One of the highlights of the current Ukrainegate 2.0 is the resignation of US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker against the backdrop of a scandal with a possible impeachment of Trump because of Ukraine. In parallel with this, the UN General Assembly was held, where Russian Minister Lavrov spoke. But was it parallel at all? Mike Pompeo, whom Lavrov talked with on the sidelines of the General Assembly, is involved in the scandal and, like Volker, is expected to appear before Congress.

In the meantime, Kiev is requesting that all talks between Putin and Zelensky are declassified while Washington wants the same for Putin and Trump. Recently, Germany got offended by Zelensky due to his criticism of Angela Merkel. Meanwhile, Ukraine is in mourning. The first victim of the international scandal caused by the publication of the transcript of a call between Zelensky and Trump is Kurt Volker, a loyal servant of Reichskommissariat Ukraine.