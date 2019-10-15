Pentagon ‘pressures’ NATO to take action against Turkey

The Turkish operation in northern Syria has undermined the US-led campaign against Daesh terrorists, according to the Pentagon.

That is why the Pentagon has decided to warn that Washington will put pressure on its NATO allies to sanction Ankara, another so-called NATO ally.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has announced the withdrawal of US forces from northeastern Syria, while considering Turkish military action to be unnecessary and impulsive.

“Turkey’s unilateral action was unnecessary and impulsive. The bilateral relationship between our two countries has also been damaged,” he said.

Esper said he will be visiting NATO next week in Brussels, where “I plan to press our other NATO allies to take collective and individual diplomatic and economic measures in response to these egregious Turkish actions.”

In his statement, Esper announced that [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has full responsibility for a possible resurgence of Daesh, possible war crimes and a growing humanitarian crisis.

- Advertisement -

Among other things, he noted that responsibility for “widespread casualties, refugees, destruction, insecurity and increasing threat to US military forces” rests exclusively on Turkish actions.

The Secretary of Defence continued: “Due to Turkey’s irresponsible actions, the risk to U.S. forces in northeast Syria has reached an unacceptable level. We are also at risk of being engulfed in a broader conflict. Therefore, at the President’s direction, the Department of Defense is executing a deliberate withdrawal of US military personnel from northeast Syria.”

While Turkey warned the region’s governments and NATO allies in advance of its plans to launch the operation in northern Syria, senior Washington officials called the campaign reckless and reckless.

In turn, US President Donald Trump threatened Ankara with sanctions and announced a 50% increase in steel import tariffs.

US President Donald Trump has reiterated earlier promises, stating that “big” sanctions will be imposed against Turkey amid Operation Spring Peace in Syria.

Trump argued that the sanctions are better than the start of a war with NATO member Turkey, again promising to end the US tendency to engage in “endless wars” around the world.